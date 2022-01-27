Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 8,525 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.73. 115,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

