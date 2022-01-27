Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,926 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 913,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.