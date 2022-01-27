Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of PRF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,002. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.56.

