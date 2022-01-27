Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 312,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 147,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,274. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

