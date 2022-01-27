Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

