Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $187.15 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 5.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $187,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.96 and its 200-day moving average is $422.80. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

