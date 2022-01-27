Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $197.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $197,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.84. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

