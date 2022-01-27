Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $225.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 3.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $225,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $68.44. 5,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

