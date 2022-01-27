Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,315,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.35 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

