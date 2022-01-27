Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $47.49 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $47,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 321,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

