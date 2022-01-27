Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,051,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $403.56. 444,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

