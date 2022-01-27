Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 178,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

