Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $231.13 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,525,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,129,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 11.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,275,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,808,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

