Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $45.81 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 754,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,813,000. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 5.21% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,522,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $67.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

