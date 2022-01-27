Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,325 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,847,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,527,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,703,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,815,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,305. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

