Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,191 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,338. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

