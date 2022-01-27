Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.68. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.