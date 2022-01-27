Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

