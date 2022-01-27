Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $83.01. 80,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,607. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

