Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $191,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

