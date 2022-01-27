Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,742 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 474,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

