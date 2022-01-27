Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 19,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,032. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.