Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 49,178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,664. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

