Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 74,971 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $66,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.27. 34,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

