Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 9,201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,938,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $152.40. 37,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,287. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

