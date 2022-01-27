Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 9,986 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,906,000 after buying an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

