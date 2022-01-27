Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

MPC stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

