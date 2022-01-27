Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $13.64 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

