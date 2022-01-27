Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

