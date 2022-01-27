Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

