Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

FLMN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $428.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.