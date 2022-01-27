Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.