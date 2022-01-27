Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818 in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.