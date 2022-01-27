Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 27th (CCRN, CLNE, CRON, CYJBF, EFX, EQBBF, EXPGY, FCF, FWRG, GECFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 27th:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.24 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.54.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $280.00 target price on the stock.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.50.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $99.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.