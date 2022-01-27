Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Down to $33.97

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $32.90. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $572.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

