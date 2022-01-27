Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Equity Residential worth $565,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

