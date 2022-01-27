ESBC Price Tops $0.0335 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.03 million and $52,962.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.