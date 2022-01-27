Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report sales of $14.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

