Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report sales of $14.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.