ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. 12,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 566,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.