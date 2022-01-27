Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

