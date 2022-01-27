Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.67

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.