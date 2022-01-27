Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EL stock opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.25 and a 200-day moving average of $333.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

