ETHA Lend (ETHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $742,825.00

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $700,830.13 and approximately $742,825.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

