Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

