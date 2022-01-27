EtherGem Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $253,091.11 and $349.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

