Euronav (EURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

