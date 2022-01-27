Euronav NV Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.