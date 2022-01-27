Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $807.42 Million

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $807.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

