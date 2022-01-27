Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

About Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

