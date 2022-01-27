European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 714.59 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 717 ($9.67). 142,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.74).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 826.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of £754.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

